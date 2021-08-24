WASHINGTONVILLE — Washingtonville Volunteer Fire Company Festival will be held Friday, Aug. 27 and Saturday, Aug. 28, at the fire company property in Washingtonville.
The festival will begin at 5 p.m. Friday, with music provided by R.A.T.L. The festival will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday, with music by Smooth Country.
Food, games, a Chinese auction and raffles will be part of the festivities.
