ASPIRES Award winners announced

MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Intermediate School Principal Phil Heggenstaller recently announced the winners of the ASPIRES Awards for November.
These awards are given to students who demonstrate the behaviors in compliance with the anti-bullying program and who display positive behaviors and actions while in school. These students are chosen by their teachers, and the ASPIRES Awards are sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Mifflinburg.
In third grade, Lucy Walter has been announced as a recipient. She is the daughter of Caitlin and Tanner Walter of Mifflinburg. Her favorite subject is math.
Lucy has two younger sisters. Outside of school, she enjoys playing softball and likes spending time outdoors. In the future, Lucy hopes to become a teacher.
In fourth grade, Keniel Torres-Fernandez has been announced as an award recipient. He is the son of Denise Torres and Ezequiel Vasquez Lopez of Lewisburg. Keniel’s favorite subjects are math and gym.
He has one older sister and one younger brother. In his free time, he likes to play outside. He also likes to collect football cards and is a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs. In the future, Keniel hopes to either play for the NFL or join the military.
Charlie Midkiff, in fifth grade, has been named a recipient. She is the daughter of Justin and Leah Midkiff, of Lewisburg. Charlie’s favorite subject is reading.
She has two younger brothers and one younger sister. In school, Charlie participates in Art Club, Choir, and plays the trombone in the band. Outside of school, she likes to read mystery books. Charlie also enjoys being a bagger at Ard’s Farm. In the future, she would like to become a teacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.