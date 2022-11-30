ASPIRES Award winners announced

Lucy Walter, Keniel Torres-Fernandez and Charlie Midkiff have been named the Mifflinburg Intermediate School’s ASPIRES Award winners.

 Provided

MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Intermediate School Principal Phil Heggenstaller recently announced the winners of the ASPIRES Awards for November.

These awards are given to students who demonstrate the behaviors in compliance with the anti-bullying program and who display positive behaviors and actions while in school. These students are chosen by their teachers, and the ASPIRES Awards are sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Mifflinburg.

