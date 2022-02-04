Attempted homicide reported in Lycoming County

PORTER TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police are releasing few details on an attempted homicide, reported to have occurred at 1:26 p.m. Friday in the area of 96 Vilas Drive, Porter Township, Lycoming County.
Police wrote in a news release that a suspect was taken into custody, after a victim was reported to have been struck by multiple gunshots.
According to police, the suspect fled the area after firing the shots, but was subsequently apprehended.
"Due to the nature of the investigation and interest in maintaining the integrity of the investigation, no further details will be provided at this time," the news release said. "As the investigation continues and information can be released without affecting the investigation, those details will be released."
State police noted being assisted by the Tiadaghton Police Department and multiple other agencies.
