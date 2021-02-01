District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A vehicle driven by Kurt R. Wands, 59, of New Columbia, was stopped by state troopers at 9:36 p.m. Nov. 13 on Broad Street east of Route 15 allegedly with a brake light out.
After an investigation, Wands was charged with two summary charges and misdemeanor DUI. Troopers allegedly smelled an alcoholic beverage when they made contact with the motorist. At approximately 10:30 p.m. Wands, who claimed to have consumed two Bud Light beers, measured 0.134% and 0.127% on two breath alcohol tests.
DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — At 1:12 a.m. Dec. 31, on William Penn Drive, state troopers arrived at one-vehicle accident.
Troopers believed the motorist involved allegedly fled and were directed to nearby Century Village by Buffalo Valley Regional Police. There they located Charles R. Reynolds, 29, of Watsontown, who allegedly showed signs of use of a controlled substance and signs of impairment during a field sobriety test.
A chemical blood test at Evangelical Community Hospital revealed alleged marijuana use. Reynolds was charged with felony DUI (two counts) and summary allegations which included driving while license suspended, failure to report accident to police and disregard traffic lane single.
DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Michelle Maxfield, 51, of West Milton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor DUI after an investigation by state troopers.
Troopers were called to a report of a possible crash of a vehicle into a building at 3:58 a.m. Jan. 10 in the drive-thru of McDonald’s at 7375 Westbranch Highway. They allegedly found EMS tending to Maxfield, who was reported to have been unresponsive. They also alleged to have noticed a strong odor of a presumed alcoholic beverage on the motorist’s breath.
Maxfield allegedly conceded to consuming some alcohol, but declined a field sobriety test and said she was not able to drive. A summary count of careless driving was also filed.
DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Jaron J. Dorfman, 30, of Kingston, Mass., was charged with two counts of DUI and careless driving after troopers say he crashed a vehicle into two parked vehicles and mailboxes.
Troopers said they saw the allegedly damaged vehicles and mailboxes when they responded at 2:26 a.m. Dec. 31 along Broadway to a report of a hit-and-run crash. Dorfman was located and allegedly displayed signs of alcohol use. He was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital for a blood draw.
Lab results alleged that Dorfman had a blood alcohol level of 0.209 at the time of the test.
Theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Troopers alleged that at about 3:30 p.m. Dec. 30 at the Lewisburg Walmart, Shawn M. Guschel, 41, of Coal Township, took a variety of tools valued at $352.58.
Walmart loss prevention called troopers after observing Guschel taking items from the store without paying for them at the self-checkout. Guschel was identified via video surveillance and cooperation of the registrant of the vehicle he drove. Allegations of misdemeanor retail theft take merchandise and theft by unlawful taking moveable property were filed.
Troopers asked that Guschel answer to the allegations after several attempts at contact were made.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Troopers were dispatched at 8:40 p.m. Jan 15 to 6901 Westbranch Highway for a report of a suspicious person making strange comments to the Weis store manager.
After an investigation, Diandra S. Washington, 27, of Milton, was charged with retail theft. Video surveillance and allegations of the store manager implied Washington concealed a beer without paying for it.
The manager alleged Washington flirted with employees and made remarks which included how nice their hair looked.
Preliminary hearings
Formal arraignment for charges waived or held scheduled for Monday, April 26 in Union County Court.
• Andrew J. Groat, 35, of Sunbury, waived two misdemeanor counts of simple assault and a single count of disorderly conduct hazardous physical offense to court. A summary allegation of harassment subject other to physical contact was also waived.
• Nicole N. Mironenko, 24, of Lewisburg, waived a first offense misdemeanor count of DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely to court. Summary allegations of failure to keep right and disregard traffic lane single were also waived.
• Shane M. Temple, 33, of Bloomsburg, had a felony allegation of retail theft alter label or price marking held for court.
• Amanda R. Temple, 21, of Bloomsburg, had a felony allegation of retail theft alter label or price marking held for court.
Summary trials
• Sara Mull, 43, of Milton, entered a guilty plea to summary counts of driving unregistered vehicle, vehicle registration suspended, operating vehicle without valid inspection, operating vehicle without required financial responsibility and on-street metered parking.
• Marvin Agosto-Melendez, 34, of Lewisburg, entered a guilty plea to summary counts of driving without a license and driving while operator privilege suspended or revoked.
• Tia K.Z. Simms, 37, of Lewisburg, entered a guilty plea to exceed 55 mph in other location by 16 mph.
• Andrew T. Donohue, 20, of Roseland, N.J., entered a guilty plea to exceed maximum speed limit established by 14 mph, a summary charge.
State Police at Milton 2-vehicle crash (injuries)
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Several people sustained injuries following a two-vehicle crash at 6:13 p.m. Jan. 23 along Crossroads Drive at JPM Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2020 Toyota Corolla driven by Titiana L. Collins, 20, of West Milton, was attempting a turn onto JPM Road when it was struck by an eastbound 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by George E. Springer, 25, of Milton. Collins and passenger Unique D. Collins, 18, of West Milton, were transported by ambulance to a local hospital with suspected injuries. Both were belted.
Springer and passenger Shannon L. Springer, 23, of Milton, were transported with suspected injuries as well. Both were belted.
Titiana will be cited with limitations on turning around, police noted.
1-vehicle crash
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Two teens sustained suspected minor injuries following a one-vehicle crash at 5:03 p.m. Jan. 30 along Millmont Road, north of Stover Road, Lewis Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Cody A. Stahl, 19, of Selinsgrove, was traveling north when it went out of control, left the west shoulder and struck a utility pole. The vehicle then spun counter-clockwise and overturned. Stahl and a passenger, a 15-year-old Beaver Springs boy, were belted and both sustained suspected minor injuries, police noted. The passenger was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Stahl will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a one-vehicle crash at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 29 along Tower Road at the Milton Fish and Game Association, Liberty Township, Montour County.
Troopers said Jason W. Hewes, 43, of Millville, was traveling north when the vehicle failed to take a right curve, went through the turn and struck a tree. Hewes and passenger Toni L. Morgan, 46, of Milford, Del., were belted and neither was injured.
Hewes was issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
Drug possession
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A Union County man was cited after troopers discovered illegal substances and paraphernalia.
Troopers said a warrant was executed at 2:48 p.m. Jan. 21 at 808 White Deer Pike, White Deer Township, Union County, with the assistance of state parole agents. Phillip Orren, 45, was found with drugs and paraphernalia, it was noted.
Union County Marriage licenses
• Michael Allen Blake, 30, Lewisburg; Kendra Landis Lyons, 24, Lewisburg
• Kathryn Ann Lesslie, 66, Lewisburg; Christoper Jan Snyder, 70, Lewisburg
• Tracy Sue Boney, 37, White Deer; Donald Albert Russell Jr., 52, White Deer
Deed transfers
• Daryl L. Miller, Keith A. Miller, Azalea F. Miller, Matthew G. Miller, Jolene F. Miller, Barbara A. Miller to Jennie J. Winder, Shane Winder, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• William M. Mirenda Jr., Mary Eve Zangari to Mark A. McCullough, Susan Q. McCullough, property in East Buffalo Township, $520,000.
• First National Bank of Pa. to Kenneth R. Sensenig, Martha M. Sensenig, property in Lewis Township, $85,000.
• Donald Gene Gearhart estate, Betty A. Wright administrator, Ethel C. Gearhart, Patsy J. Lash, Larry G. Gearhart, Donna K. Simonetti, Betty A. Wright to Ethel C. Gearhart, Larry G. Gearhart, Donna K. Simonetti, Betty A. Wright, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Stephen D. Willits, Kristen E. Willits to Gregg T. Wetzel, Debra K. Wetzel, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Dale K. Berger trustee, Arla G. Berger trustee, Mark S. Berger trustee to Allen N. Burkholder, Esther H. Burkholder, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Sharon E. Ulrich executor, Carol E. Brelsford estate to Sharon E. Ulrich, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Meghan E. Facer, Brad A. Crebs to Citizens Electric Company, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Melodee H. Persing to Larry W. Platt, Erik M. Platt, Michael S. Platt, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Daniel D. Picarella, Bailee Picarella to Joey Hoa Doan, Thi Le Pham Huyen, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Jeffrey A. Everitt to Jamie Felker, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Kathy Rowe, Steven Rowe, Jane Rowe, Michael Lee Humphrey to Donna G. Metzler, Donald E. Metzler, property in Kelly Township, $1.
