Dentist offering free checkups for veterans

WATSONTOWN — Over the past seven years, a Watsontown dentist has seen firsthand just how important receiving regular checkups are for area veterans.
Today, Dr. Carl Jenkins will be offering free dental exams for veterans. Appointments can be made starting at 7 a.m. by calling Jenkins’ office at 570-538-5005.
“We started this about seven years ago,” Jenkins said, of offering the checkups around the time of Veterans Day.
“A friend of mine, who is a retired colonel in the Marine Crops, was talking about the dental practice and things I’ve done in the past... missionary trips to the Dominican Republic,” Jenkins said.
Through that conversation, Jenkins decided to take one day per year to offer free services to veterans.
“All we ask is that you be a veteran, that’s the only requirement,” he said. “The vast majority of people that come to see us are people that truly have a need. We’ve seen people over the years that have tremendous need.
“Many have gone without dental care.”
On average, Jenkins is able to treat 15 to 20 veterans in one day.
“We assess each patient for what they might need,” he explained. “Do they need a cleaning? A tooth extraction? A root canal?”
In the time offered with each appointment slot, Jenkins said he does what he is able for the patient.
When the veteran calls, Jenkins said staff will assess what their need is so they’re prepared in advance of the appointment.
If the veteran needs a tooth extracted, Jenkins said he will try to perform the procedure during the appointment.
Jenkins graduated from dental school in 1990 and has been in practice in Watsontown since 1995.
Jenkins noted that four staff members will be volunteering their time to provide the dental care to veterans.
“I can’t do this without the volunteers, my staff,” he said. “I’m useless without them. It’s a team effort here and I’m grateful for them and their caring spirit.”
Jenkins said he will be purchasing lunch for his staff members helping with the care for the veterans. Anyone willing to pick up the lunch for the practice should call the dental office.
Jenkins and his wife Nelia have a son, Keegan, and two daughters, Kristin and Nichole. Nichole is a pilot in the United States Air Force.
