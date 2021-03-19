BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble (BTE) will present "Fair Food Foul Play: A BTE Murder Mystery" beginning April 1, on Zoom.
The show marks a return to the virtual stage for BTE, after live performances came to a halt last spring.
Will Ralston, a 1989 graduate of Bloomsburg High School with a long career in television and film cooked up this tale specifically for the members of BTE.
Ralston, who holds a BFA in film production from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, is also serving as director of photography and editor of the filmed segments which accompany the live, interactive event.
Ensemble Member Amy Rene Byrne, in her first role since officially joining the troupe last year, serves double duty in the project, as both actor and director. The play also stars ensemble members Elizabeth Dowd, James Goode, Daniel Roth, Eric Wunsch, Abigail Leffler, Michaela Tloczynski and Jon White-Spunner. The program also features original music by Nick McGaw.
Though it winks at some of the markings of the traditional murder mystery, "Fair Food Foul Play" stays unpredictable by tossing up the mystery solution every weekend. Each night, participants will be split into groups of investigators, and work together to question the suspects in private “interrogation rooms.” Players have the option to sign up as individuals and pair up with other players over Zoom, or to sign up as households, perfect for a family game night at home. You can even request to be teamed up with other players on separate screens, near and far.
Fair Food Foul Play runs for three weekends, and plays at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, except April 4.
For technical purposes, tickets must be purchased 24 hours in advance of the show.
Tickets are available from the BTE website, www.bte.org, or by calling the BTE Box Office at 570-784-8181.
