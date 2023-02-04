I was one year old when my family got electricity. Although I don’t remember being without it, I do remember having one light bulb and one outlet in our kitchen, and one pole light outside between the house and the barn. I do remember getting one outlet and one light bulb in each room upstairs.
I don’t want to be without easily accessible water either. Cold running water in our kitchen was wonderful. It still needed to be heated on the iron cook stove, which also provided a heated kitchen. All indoor winter activity happened there.
Before the cold water pump from the spring house to the house, the water had to be carried by buckets from the spring. I tried doing that myself when I was 2 years old. I remember going into the spring headfirst. When I got turned around, I yelled, of course. My uncle Glenn heard me and pulled me out.
We had no furnace, heated water, nor telephone until my parents bought their first farm when I was 15, a senior in high school. At that time we gained our first indoor bathroom. With all the “modern” updates, I suddenly became an up-to-date teenager, as much as a farm girl could be in those days I suppose, wearing clothing made of chicken feed bags.
Each addition was quite a life changing event. I was changing from horses to farming with a tractor. I was 7 then. We continued to milk our cows by hand, and didn’t have the latest farming equipment, but busy always suited me OK. I loved our family time in the barn. I pleaded to start milking at age 5, starting with Spotty. Others were added as I grew.
Perhaps it would be fun for you to fill in all the inventions that have come into your life and when they happened. Maybe you never lived in the days of no household or farm conveniences, but chances are you were around before computers and all the technical stuff.
With all the modern day inventions, what is the one that you feel is most necessary or most annoying? There have been continuous studies and polls about this. The number one most annoying used to be the alarm clock.
From the zany to the dangerous to the just plain dumb, this is time’s list, not in any particular order. Segway, New Coke, Agent Orange, Subprime Mortgages, CueCat, Hydrogenated Oils, Red Dye No. 2, Ford Pinto, Crinoline, Hair in a Can, Parachute Jacket, Tanning Beds, Pop-Up Ads, Phone Fingers, Hula Chair, Plastic Grocery Bags, Electric Facial Mask, Venetian Blind Sunglasses, Pontiac Aztek, Mizar Flying Car, Asbestos, Baby Cage, Fake Ponytails, Pay Toilets, Leaded Gasoline, Spam E-mail, Microsoft Bob.
To my way of thinking, motorized remote control toys are the worst waste of money. Think about how long they last. Maybe the toy drones are as bad. Real ones are certainly useful. I saw a few overhead pictures of the by-pass in our area as it was being built. That was very interesting. They are used for very high tech things. But I still say the “toy” ones are too short-lived for the cost.
For many years, the alarm clock was voted the most necessary and most annoying. Remote controls are high on the list too, especially if you have someone in your home with remote control syndrome. Other “most loved, most hated inventions” are TV’s, razors, microwaves, coffee pots, computers and vacuum cleaners.
Here are some up-to-date facts.
The most used item worldwide is a mobile phone – no surprise there. The following are the other top 10. Refrigerator, washing machine, vacuum cleaner, microwave, headphones, DVD players, microphones, TV, loudspeakers and video game consoles.
The most sold item in the world is clothing and fashion items. This ranges from women and men’s outfits to children’s clothing, shoes and accessories.
New things are limited only by our imaginations. Using these objects where we have control can be used for good or for bad. I must add that using constraint is vitally important with inventions such as power tools, guns and even automobiles.
There is no such thing as a new invention: See Ecclesiastics, “There is nothing new on the earth.” God has placed everything here for people to explore. I just read there are rocks on the ocean floor that can be used to fuel electric cars. I think mining it might be expensive.
God has told us to use self-restraint in conduct, expression, indulgence of the appetites, etc. The word to use here is moderation. Titus 2:2 states “...worthy of respect, self-controlled, and sound in faith, in love and in endurance.” This is how to conduct ourselves in all things.
Betty Blyler lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email blyler@dejazzd.com.
