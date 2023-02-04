I was one year old when my family got electricity. Although I don’t remember being without it, I do remember having one light bulb and one outlet in our kitchen, and one pole light outside between the house and the barn. I do remember getting one outlet and one light bulb in each room upstairs.

I don’t want to be without easily accessible water either. Cold running water in our kitchen was wonderful. It still needed to be heated on the iron cook stove, which also provided a heated kitchen. All indoor winter activity happened there.

Betty Blyler lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email blyler@dejazzd.com.

