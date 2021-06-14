LEWISBURG — Coldwell Banker Penn One Real Estate recently welcomed Chris Pinchak to its office.
Pnchak moved to the Milton/Lewisburg area in 2010 from Nebraska. He and his wife have two children.
He serves on the advisory board for the Salvation Army, as a board member for the Central PA Chamber of Commerce and as president of the Northumberland County Resource Parent Association.
