WEST MILTON — Susquehanna Community Financial Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Susquehanna Community Bank and Susquehanna Financial Investment Corporation, announced unaudited, consolidated financial results for the end of the fourth quarter of 2020.
Susquehanna Community Financial Inc. declared its fourth-quarter dividend in the amount of 445-cents per share, an 8.5% increase over the fourth quarter of 2019.
As of Dec. 31, total assets were approximately $501.7 million, as compared to $456.6 million as of Dec. 31.
Net loans outstanding were approximately $279.2 million.
Total deposits were approximately $430.2 million.
For 2020, net income was approximately $5.34 million, as compared to 2019 earnings at $5 million.
Year-to-date earnings per share were approximately $1.84 and $1.72 for 2020 and 2019, respectively.
