SUNBURY — Supporters of a regional community college for the Susquehanna valley recently noted that county commissioners would be asked for support in the year ahead.
Once commissioners are contacted, Dr. Lenaire Alum, Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project (SVCEP) said her group will be able to provide data from a major impact study on their behalf.
Alum previewed the Tuesday, Jan. 11 release of the study before a quarterly meeting of local elected officials and Central Susquehanna Workforce Development boards.
“Our goal is to have the county commissioners in each of the four-county regions pass a resolution of county sponsorship by the middle of 2021,” Alum added. “That will allow us to begin offering associate degree programs as soon as 2023 under the umbrella accreditation of our university partner.”
The study concluded $78 million in economic activity could be attracted over 10 years to the four counties served.
A college, serving Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties, has been promoted as a solution to long-standing regional challenges. Among them, attracting new jobs, mitigating skills gaps, retaining skilled workers and shaping the future workforce.
Curricular tracks in agriculture, biology, business, education, engineering, liberal arts, and nursing have been noted. Certificates and associate degrees, with stackable, transferable credits will be granted, allowing students to pursue further education at a four-year university.
An SVCEP release added that the Pennsylvania State Board of Education recently approved a plan to establish Erie County Community College, scheduled to open in fall 2021, as the states’s 15th community college. The group’s objective is to open the state’s 16th public community college in the Susquehanna Valley.
