Exploring the stars

Dr. Ned Ladd will be presenting a program on the James E. Webb telescope at noon Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, Lewisburg.

LEWISBURG — A Bucknell University physics and astronomy professor will be gazing toward the stars and discussing a telescope which has opened its lens to the universe.

Eighteen years and $20 billion in the making, NASA’s James Webb space telescope (JWST) has finally opened its giant eye into the sky.

