Exploring the stars

LEWISBURG — A Bucknell University physics and astronomy professor will be gazing toward the stars and discussing a telescope which has opened its lens to the universe.
Eighteen years and $20 billion in the making, NASA’s James Webb space telescope (JWST) has finally opened its giant eye into the sky.
The telescope is named after James E. Webb, who was the administrator of NASA from 1961 to 1968 during the Mercury, Gemini and Apollo programs.
The telescope was launched Dec. 25, 2021. Its first image was released to the public on July 11.
The telescope’s unique and groundbreaking capabilities allow it to peer deeper into the universe than ever seen.
The Bucknell Institute for Life Long Learning will be hosting a Lunch and Learn special presentation on the telescope at noon Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, 6 Tressler Blvd., Lewisburg.
Dr. Ned Ladd, a physics and astronomy professor at Bucknell, will outline some of the Webb telescope’s special characteristics, and describe some of its initial work.
“I’ll try to communicate how impressive the JWST is and the technology and history of the telescope. I will also be sharing recent photos from the JWST and what scientists have learned so far from it,” said Ladd.
Ladd has been teaching at Bucknell for the past 25 years, and has been studying the the process by which stars are constructed in the universe.
According to Ladd, planning for the telescope started about 35 years ago, basically right after the launch of the Hubble telescope as scientists then wanted to top that telescope with one that was bigger and better.
“It’s just plain bigger, actually five times bigger than the Hubble,” said Ladd. “The JWST can see farther than the Hubble, viewing objects that are fainter, which means objects that are farther away from earth.
“The Hubble telescope is connected to the earth’s orbit and sees only visible light, while the JWST is farther from the earth’s orbit and is optimized by infrared light detection,” he added.
An opportunity for NASA, Ladd said the purpose of the JWST is that of discovery.
“NASA’s approach is the discovery of things you haven’t thought about,” he said. “Because it has the ability to see farther, we are looking back in time. Webb’s important goal is to look at what the universe used to look like and then trying to understand the evolution of the universe to what it is today. It’s almost like a time machine.”
Earth-based telescopes look through the atmosphere, which can distort images, Ladd explained. With the Hubble and JWST being situated outside of the atmosphere, they can receive higher-resolution images.
“The JWST is about 1.5-million kilometers, or about 1-million miles from earth at this point,” said Ladd.
“The JWST is designed with solar panels and NASA states it has a minimum of five years, but in reality it may last a decade,” he continued. “NASA said the same thing of the Hubble telescope and here it is over 30 years later, and it’s still in use.”
From the JWST, Ladd said it’s been learned that the early universe was “less strange” than previously thought.
“We are learning more about how stars are forming, and looking at planets in our own solar system and learning more about them and their atmospheres,” he said.
With several Bucknell students, Ladd is also planning an observing expedition to study oscillations in the sun’s corona during an upcoming total solar eclipse.
“We are researching how the sun’s corona interacts with the interior of the sun, and the corona is better seen during an eclipse, the next one being in April 2024,” he said.
