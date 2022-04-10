LEWISBURG — Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its May screening schedule.
The following will be held:
• Skin Cancer Screen: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, May 20 and 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. Appointments required. Call 570-768-3200.
Blood Pressure Screenings:
• 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 3, Sunbury YMCA. Includes a blood sugar screening.
• 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 18, Lewisburg YMCA, The Miller Center. Includes a blood sugar screening.
• 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, Milton YMCA. Includes a blood sugar screening.
• 8:45 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, Mifflinburg YMCA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.