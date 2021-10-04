State Police At Montoursville DUI
WILLIAMSPORT — A Philadelphia man was arrested after a traffic stop at 1 a.m. Sept. 18 along Park Avenue and Allen Street, Williamsport, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2005 Ford was stopped, at which time Sheldon Robinson, 52, was determined to be under the influence.
DUI
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 21-year-old Hanover Township man was arrested for DUI and possession following a traffic stop at 4:41 p.m. Sept. 4 along I-180 east, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
After stopping a Nissan Altima, Sharon Adeyemi, 21, was determined to be under the influence and a small amount of marijuana was seized from a second, unnamed individual, police noted.
DUI
WILLIAMSPORT — A Lock Haven man was arrested after troopers said he was found to be under the influence.
A 2005 Ford Escape was stopped at 11:34 p.m. Sept. 18 along Campbell Street and Little League Boulevard, Williamsport, Lycoming County, for an alleged violation. Matthew McMann, 48, was allegedly found to be under the influence.
DUI
WILLIAMSPORT — A New York man was arrested for DUI after troopers stopped a 2014 Jeep for traveling with no headlamps illuminated.
The stop was reported at 2:27 a.m. Aug. 25 along West Third and Campbell streets, Williamsport, Lycoming County. Matthew McDonald, 27, of Ballston Spa, N.Y., was determined to be driving under the influence, police noted.
DUI/possession
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Two Williamsport men, ages 20 and 21, were arrested following a traffic stop at 11:45 p.m. July 13 along Pennsylvania Avenue and Sheridan Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said the driver was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of marijuana. The passenger was allegedly in possession of marijuana after a 2018 Mitsubishi was stopped.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP — A suspected minor injury was reported after a two-vehicle crash at 5:07 p.m. Sept. 30 along Route 15, west of Skyline Drive, Armstrong Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2001 Buick LeSabre driven by Barbara B. Cochran, 63, of Williamsport, struck the rear of a 2018 Subaru Legacy driven by Britney M. Hanley, 25, of Montgomery. Both drivers and two chhildren passengers in the Subaru were belted. Cochran sustained a suspected minor injury, police noted.
Cochran will be cited with following too closely.
2-vehicle crash
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted after two vehicle collided as one attempted to merge into the left lane.
The crash was reported at 5:07 p.m. Sept. 30 along Route 15, Clinton Township, Lycoming County. A 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling north in the right lane when it attempted to merge and struck the passenger side of a northbound 2008 Ford F-150 XLT. The driver of the Dodge was cited with turning movements and required signals.
2-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted after a two-vehicle crash at 2:34 p.m. Oct. 1 along Four Mile Drive at Northway Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2015 Volkwagen Jetta driven by Kaelyn M. Koser, 27, of Cogan Station, was traveling south when it went through a red light and was struck by a westbound 2009 Subaru Outback driven by an unnamed 17-year-old Williamsport boy. Both drivers were belted.
Koser will be cited with obedience to traffic-control devices.
1-vehicle crash
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle braked and slid off the east shoulder of Route 15, south of the White Deer Motel, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
The crash occurred at 7:40 a.m. Aug. 31 along the highway. A 1999 Toyota Corolla driven by Ethan G. Cohen, 21, of Elysburg, was traveling north when it braked as another vehicle decreased speed, then went off the highway and struck an embankment. Cohen was belted and was uninjured. He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed, police noted.
Hit and run
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — An unknown vehicle struck a parked 2021 Hyundai Palisade and fled the scene.
The alleged incident was reported at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24 along Pennsylvania Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Hit and run
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP —Troopers are investigating a hit-and-run crash at 2:13 p.m. Oct. 1 along East Third Street at Warrensville Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
An unknown vehicle was traveling east when it struck the rear of a 2013 Honda driven by Daniel C. Phillips, 69, of Duboistown, as the Honda topped for a red light, troopers reported. The suspect vehicle allegedly fled the scene.
Carrying a concealed firearm
MONTOURSVILLE — A 20-year-old Williamsport man was arrested and a loaded firearm seized by police after an alleged incident at 6:51 a.m. Sept. 3 along I-180 east, Montoursville, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2008 Honda Civic was stopped for an alleged speed violation and the man, who was not named, found to be in possession of a loaded firearm without a concealed carry permit.
PFA violation
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP —Troopers responded to a reported disturbance at 8:15 p.m. Sept. 29 along Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
An investigation allegedly showed a 21-year-old Williamsport woman was falsely imprisoned in an upstairs closet and was threatened by a 24-year-old Williamsport man, who was arrested. Troopers said the man was found to have violated a protection-from-abuse order involving a separate victim.
The suspect was arraigned on charges of false imprisonment, terroristic threats, harassment and contempt for violation of order or agreement, police noted.
Harassment
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A 37-year-old Williamsport man allegedly admitted to sending threatening text messages to a 36-year-old Williamsport man.
The alleged incident was reported at 10 p.m. Sept. 29 along Fairfield Road, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Trespass
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP —Troopers are investigating an alleged trespass incident reported between 11:30 a.m. and noon Sept. 30 along Route 654, Armstrong Township, Lycoming County.
The incident remains under investigation, police noted.
Burglary
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a reported theft from a building at 12:50 p.m. Sept. 1 along Lycoming Creek Road, Lewis Township, Lycoming County.
A refrigerator valued at 425 was taken from Star Gazer Industries, of Granbury, Texas, it was noted.
Burglary
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 20-year-old Harrisburg woman was arrested following an alleged incident between 3:30 and 3:40 a.m. Sept. 22 along Tinsman Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
The woman was arraigned and bail set at $100,000, police noted. A residential front window valued at $450 was stolen.
Theft
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the alleged theft of hundreds of dollars of tools from a 53-year-old Salladasburg man.
The alleged theft occurred between May 30 and June 5 along Welker Road, Woodward Township, Lycoming County. Among the items allegedly stolen: A Dewalt radio valued at $200, Dewalt impact driver valued at $150, Dewalt screwgun valued at $150, Dewalt sawzall valued at $140, Dewalt battery charger valued at $90 and Dewalt batteries valued at $300.
Theft from motor vehicle
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Someone entered unlocked vehicles and stole various items, troopers noted.
The alleged incidents occurred between 3:30 p.m. Sept. 29 and 7 a.m. Sept. 30 along Lymehurst Parkway, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Retail theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged theft at 10:15 p.m. Aug. 22 at Kmart, 1450 E. Third St., Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Various items were allegedly stolen, police noted.
Retail theft
MONTOURSVILLE — A Crown Royal Cola sign was allegedly stolen and auctioned.
Police are investigating the allegations made by a 49-year-old Hughesville man. The alleged incident occurred between Aug. 25-26 along Cherry Street, Montoursville, Lycoming County.
Theft by deception
UPPER FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated a home improvement fraud allegation at 3 p.m. March 17 along Good Shepherd Road, Upper Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
A 61-year-old Montoursville woman paid a deposit of $1,400 for a contactor to complete home improvement, however the work was never completed and the contractor cut communication, police noted.
Theft by deception
UPPER FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A Montoursville man reported $400 in unauthorized charges to his M&T Bank debit card.
The report was made at 11:33 a.m. Aug. 10 along Route 864, Upper Fairfield Township, Lycoming County. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft by deception
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — State police are investigating an allegedly fraudulent unemployment claim.
The incident was reported between July 10 and 24 along Route 220 south, Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
Theft by deception
LEWIS TOWNSHIP —A 51-year-old man’s personal information was allegedly used in an unemployment fraud scam.
Troopers said the incident was reported at 11:28 a.m. Oct. 1 along McIntyre Way, Lewis Township, Lycoming County.
Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Chestnuts were stolen from the residence of a 69-year-old Williamsport man, police noted.
The alleged incident occurred at 3:15 p.m. Sept. 29 along Ivy Crest Lane, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
