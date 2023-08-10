LEWISBURG — Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau has announced its sponsorship of the thrilling 2024 Bassmasters Kayak Series, with an event to be held Oct. 8-9, 2023, along the West Branch of the Susquehanna River.
The Lewisburg-area event will solidify the final standings in the Angler of the Year (AOY) race and determine the qualifiers for the 2024 Bassmaster Kayak Series Championship. Participants from across the country will vie for a place in the Top 50 in AOY points, while the top five finishers from each event will be granted a spot in the Kayak Series Championship.
"The Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau is excited to support the Bassmaster Kayak Series as it aligns with our mission to promote tourism, recreational opportunities, and sustainable economic development while showcasing our region's natural beauty and resources," said Timothy Dowhower, Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau Marketing director. "We are looking forward to hosting a successful and memorable event in our beloved region."
As a testament to the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau's growth and commitment to sustainable tourism, the Bassmasters Kayak Series sponsorship reflects a significant opportunity to bolster the region's prestige in the sporting arena. It is anticipated that the event will attract an influx of spectators and participants, further invigorating the local economy and supporting local businesses.
“To have Bassmasters coming to Central PA is a thrill, and it's a credit to the incredible opportunities of fishing in this Susquehanna River Valley. Blue Heron Fishing serves thousands of anglers annually, with the most expansive bait and tackle shop in the area,” said Matt Pierce, Blue Heron Fishing owner. “We are so excited to have the world focusing its eye on our region!”
In addition to the positive environmental and economic impact generated by the partnership, the series will provide an unforgettable angling experience for participants and spectators alike. The scenic river will serve as a dynamic backdrop for an event that celebrates the joys and challenges of competitive fishing, drawing anglers and families keen on enjoying a unique outdoor sporting event.
“The Susquehanna River has always been a desirable location that the kayak fishing community has enjoyed and celebrated. When Bassmasters had the opportunity to work with the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau to host the event, we were thrilled and excited to partner with them to make this new location for our series a success,” said Bassmaster Kayak Series Director Steve Owens. “We’re thrilled to head to the Lewisburg area in the Susquehanna River Valley and look forward to its natural beauty, welcoming hospitality and, from a fishing perspective, we can’t wait to be part of such an epic small mouth fishery where its conservation initiatives make it a special place for our event.”
For more information on the 2024 Bassmaster Kayak Series and other events sponsored by the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau, visit www.VisitCentralPA.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.