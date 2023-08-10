LEWISBURG — Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau has announced its sponsorship of the thrilling 2024 Bassmasters Kayak Series, with an event to be held Oct. 8-9, 2023, along the West Branch of the Susquehanna River.

The Lewisburg-area event will solidify the final standings in the Angler of the Year (AOY) race and determine the qualifiers for the 2024 Bassmaster Kayak Series Championship. Participants from across the country will vie for a place in the Top 50 in AOY points, while the top five finishers from each event will be granted a spot in the Kayak Series Championship.

