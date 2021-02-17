SUNBURY — The Lackawanna College Sunbury Center has received a $12,500 grant from The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation that was used to purchase equipment for its new medical lab.
The lab houses the college’s Certified Clinical Medical Assistant and Administrative Medical Assistant certificate programs.
Lackawanna College created medical assistant programs at the Sunbury Center with the urging of members in the Northumberland healthcare industry.
The medical lab includes a 450-square-foot mockup of a doctor’s office and classroom space. The college purchased CPR training supplies, minor surgery instruments and blood pressure monitoring equipment with the funding.
The Lackawanna College Sunbury Center’s Administrative Medical Assistant program will include training in insurance and other documents, appointment scheduling and front-end office skills.
The Clinical Medical Assistant program will provide instruction in backend office tasks to assist in clinics, hospitals, and doctors’ offices. After successful completion of the courses and a clinical externship, students will be eligible to sit for the National Health-Career Association (NHA) Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (CCMA) exam.
