WILLIAMSPORT — The Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will host P.J. Piccirillo at its Coffee Hour to be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 10, in the museum’s Community Room, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport..
In recognition of Black History Month, Piccirillo will discuss his research into African American pioneer history in the West Branch Valley, culminating in his historical novel "The Indigo Scarf."
Based on the true story of two slaves who fled their owners with white women into the wilderness upriver of Williamsport, "The Indigo Scarf" interprets the little known legacy of slavery persisting in the north during the 19th century.
"The Indigo Scarf" relates the covert workings of Muncy Hills Quakers, the ruthlessness of a slave catcher, and the irony of a Revolutionary War veteran forced to face his daughter’s love for the slave Jedediah James. The novel treats the deeper theme of the spirit-breaking impact slavery has had across generations since abolition.
Piccirillo, of Elk County, is a two-time winner of the Appalachian Writers Association Award for Short Fiction. "The Indigo Scarf" received the 2019 Sunbury Press SUNNY award. He is a literary artist-in-residence for the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts.
An instructor of English and Humanities at Butler County Community College, Piccirillo holds an M.F.A. from the University of Southern Maine and a B.A. in English from Saint Francis University.
