Researcher: Smaller AI models can be more accurate, fairer

Thiago Serra

LEWISBURG — When it comes to neural network machine learning — recently popularized by artificial intelligence (AI) applications — a team of Bucknell University business analytics researchers have found that less may be more in improving accuracy and reducing bias.

Freeman College of Management Professor Thiago Serra, analytics and operations management, and students from his analytics lab recently authored two papers showing how moderately compressing or “pruning” machine learning models called neural networks — an AI method that teaches computers to process data in a way that is inspired by the human brain — may make them more accurate and less biased. Their research was recently accepted for presentation at two prestigious AI-related conferences and may influence AI developers moving forward.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.