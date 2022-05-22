MIFFLINBURG — Businesses which have survived the COVID-19 pandemic have learned a lot along the way.
Dale Criswell, Heritage Printing and Design owner, said it was a blessing to still be in business at all after a stretch where there were virtually no events in need of printing. High school musicals were on hold, as were local concerts and other events.
“By the grace of God, we survived what hopefully was the worst of COVID,” Criswell said. “We’re still standing.”
A silver lining for Criswell and his three employees proved to be the need for printed wall hangings and other emergency printed material. While it didn’t entirely make up for business lost, the work helped.
A wide-format printer has done wonders for the capability of Heritage Printing and Design.
Criswell said there was a period after a previous wide-format printer quit that they sent wide-format jobs out. Though the practice seemed equal in cost, the work was not what they’d hoped.
“You don’t know what you are going to get from other people,” Criswell said. “After a year or so of that we decided to get another one, and a new envelope printer.”
Criswell said business has contracted after a period of being busy, and they have had to lay off an employee. But, on balance, they are blessed to have survived.
“There is a bright future for this industry,” Criswell said. “If you find your niche and fill it, there is a future for anyone in any industry if you find that thing. We are very fortunate to be in an area where there are a lot of old schoolers out there who like things printed on paper.”
The niche, Criswell explained, was smaller jobs, for the most part. Some places will not accept an order which is too small. For Heritage, Criswell said small orders lead to bigger orders among satisfied clients.
“From an artistic standpoint, that is our niche,” he added. “But we print anything you need. We do forms, posters anything.”
Formerly an employee of a local textile company, Criswell said helping people pick the paper stock or other medium for a printing job was an area of expertise.
Criswell noted cooperation among area print people when one printer may not be able to complete an order.
“We all help each other out,” he said. “Because eventually one of our printers is going to break down at the wrong time.”
Criswell said there’s plenty of business to go around and there’s no need to be stingy about it. A true source of joy is watching client businesses expand and grow.
Heritage Printing and Design is located at 229 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg. Call 570-966-1120 for more information.
