NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Brian Friery, a 2016 graduate of Lewisburg Area High School and a 2019 graduate of Penn State University, graduated from Notre Dame Law School on May 14.
Friery commissioned as a second lieutenant in the United States Air Force on June 6 and will begin his career as a JAG officer later this year.
