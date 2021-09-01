Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Rain. Potential for flooding rains. High 66F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Rain ending early. Clearing overnight. Low 54F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.