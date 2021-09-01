LEWISBURG — Playaway is now being offered at the Public Library for Union County, 255 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg.
The all-in-one audiobook Playaway device comes pre-loaded with one title and is equipped with a universal jack – listen to it with headphones or connect it to your car.
No device, technology or WiFi connection is needed to listen, only a supplied AAA battery. Patrons do need to provide their own headphones.
“Audiobooks are one of our most popular items at the library and we wanted to make them even more accessible by adding Playaways to our collection,” said Assistant Library Director Rachael Waugh. “These pocket-sized audiobooks are convenient to take in the car or on a walk.”
More than 70 adult and young adult fiction titles, including new releases and best sellers, are in the Playaway collection. New titles will be added each month.
Patrons may search the Playaway collection through the library’s online catalog using the keyword “playaway.” They are located in the Audio/Visual Collection next to the Televisions series.
For more information visit the library or call 570-523-1172.
