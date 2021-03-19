BLOOMSBURG — The Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau’s annual Covered Bridge photo contest has returned for another year, with entries now being accepted.
The contest is geared specifically toward the 25 historic covered bridges in Columbia and Montour counties, and photos will be accepted for consideration until May 21.
Individuals who have taken photos of one of the counties’ covered bridges are encouraged to enter. There is no cost to submit, and photographers are permitted to enter up to four images.
All entries will be judged primarily on their superior quality, composition and lighting. Photos from all four seasons are encouraged.
To learn which bridges qualify for the contest and where each one is located, download or request a free map of the covered bridges from www.itourcolumbiamontour.com/request-a-brochure/.
The winning photograph will be featured as this year’s annual puzzle in the visitors bureau’s Covered Bridge Puzzle series. Limited-edition puzzles have been produced the past 10 years and have featured the East and West Paden bridges several times, the Knoebels Bridge, Keefer Mills Bridge, Esther Furnace Bridge, Stillwater Bridge, Josiah Hess Bridge, Rupert Bridge and Kramer Bridge.
The winning photographer will have their name and short bio published on the puzzle box, and will also receive a free puzzle.
Entries and further questions can be emailed to Shane Kiefer, director of Marketing, at skiefer@cmvb.com.
Photos should be submitted in high resolution and should be no smaller than 1,500 pixels, on the shortest side. Full contest rules and submission guidelines can be found at www.itourcolumbiamontour.com/photocontest21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.