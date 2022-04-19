LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital’s has received recertification as a Primary Stroke Center from DNV, affirming the hospital’s readiness to handle a full range of stroke-related medical issues. Evangelical first received certification from DNV as a Primary Stroke center in 2013 and with this latest review, is certified until 2025.
As a Primary Stroke Center, Evangelical demonstrates its commitment to excellence in stroke treatment. Certified Primary Stroke Centers offer 24/7 multidisciplinary care including emergency medicine, laboratory, radiology, and neurological consultation. At Evangelical’s Primary Stroke Center, patient-centered care continues from emergency to inpatient care through rehabilitation services and is overseen by neurologist Jessica Ahlum, MD, as Medical Director.
The DNV Primary Stroke Center Certification is based on standards set forth by the Brain Attack Coalition and the American Stroke Association, and affirms that the Hospital addresses the full spectrum of stroke care — diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation, and education — and establishes clear metrics to evaluate outcomes.
