LEWISBURG — Residents in the southern portion of East Buffalo Township will soon have a park to call their own.
The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced Thursday the allocation of $19.4 million for 68 projects designed to help underserved and small communities and partnerships across the commonwealth with recreation and conservation efforts.
Out of the 68 projects funded, East Buffalo Township will receive $685,700 towards the proposed Turtle Creek Park project.
The grants are funded from multiple sources, with the largest being the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money appropriated for recreation and conservation in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania's 2022-2023 budget.
East Buffalo Township Supervisor Chair Char Gray received the news of the funding Thursday.
"We are thrilled," Gray said. "This money will be used toward the cost of the park acquisition."
"Previously, we had received a very generous $300,000 donation from the Degenstein Foundation," she continued. "This amount of $685,700 will cover the balance of the cost plus some additional costs associated with purchase of the park."
The township in August closed on the purchase of the 78-acre property, for $954,750, from the Lewisburg Christian and Missionary Alliance Church.
"We are excited to be able to return this land to an open space, a passive use park for our community and the surrounding area," Gray said. "Acquisition of this land and restoring the property to public use will provide close-to-home recreation in an area of East Buffalo Township that has been identified as a high need by DCNR for providing parks and recreation opportunities within 10 minutes of where people live."
The property is located at the northeast corner of Supplee Mill Road and Furnace Road. It contains open fields, wetlands, woodlands and streams. The property is home to many deer, a variety of birds, fox and other small mammals, the occasional bear, and much more.
"Once again, the trails will be open for walking — both dogs and people — hiking, trail biking, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, bird watching, and school and organization conservation projects."
The township is in the process of creating a master site plan for the park, Gray said.
"We plan to have a public meeting in February to share ideas and solicit input from residents," she added.
East Buffalo Township Manager Jolene Helwig said the church had intended to erect a multi-purpose building, along with soccer fields.
However, Helwig said the land was not suited for the church’s proposed use. The church also fell on hard times and couldn’t go ahead with its plans for the property.
East Buffalo Township Supervisor James Knight noted DCNR approved a waiver to allow the township to apply for the grant retroactively, since there was time constraint to complete the purchase the land from the church.
"Combined with the Degenstein grant, this means we won't have expended any township funds to purchase the property," Knight noted.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
