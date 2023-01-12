LEWISBURG — Residents in the southern portion of East Buffalo Township will soon have a park to call their own.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced Thursday the allocation of $19.4 million for 68 projects designed to help underserved and small communities and partnerships across the commonwealth with recreation and conservation efforts.

Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.