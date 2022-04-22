WINFIELD — Construction of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project in Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties continues.
Motorists are advised of a long-term lane restriction beginning Monday, April 25, along Route 15 northbound and southbound. The left (passing) lane will be restricted in both directions, between Grangers Road and Route 304 in Union Township, Union County.
Construction activities continue on both sides of the river bridge. The contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc. will continue paving of the new roadway, building a traffic island and turn lane, as well as miscellaneous construction activities.
For more information on the CSVT project, visit www.csvt.com.
