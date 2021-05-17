EXCHANGE — The Northern Montour Recreation Association is preparing to open the Exchange Pool June 5 for residents to enjoy. The pool will operate under CDC guidelines for safe operation, including more frequent cleaning and social distancing for patrons.
Residents purchasing a season pass for the Exchange Pool can save $25 on a family pass or $10 on a single pass if they buy before June 12.
A family pass will cost $150. That increases to $175 if purchased after June 12. The single pass is $85, $95 if purchased after June 12.
Daily admission tickets will also be available.
The pool can be rented for parties at $125 for two hours. The picnic pavilion is also available for rent at $85 per rental. The pool, located at 1373 Whitehall Road near Exchange, will be open 12:30 to 7:30 p.m. daily, weather permitting.
For more information or to purchase a season pass, call 570-490-2868. Membership applications can be printed from the pool’s Facebook page. The opening date is tentative.
