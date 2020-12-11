LEWISBURG — The Merrill Linn Conservancy has acquired, by way of donation, 11.84 acres of property within the Borough of Mifflinburg.
The donation by Donna Ward and Harris Lemon, both of Mifflinburg, will be known as the Ward-Lemon Addition, with the understanding that it should remain in a relatively natural and undeveloped state.
Ward, in reflecting upon an appreciation for nature acquired in her childhood, expressed her desire to know that the land’s natural qualities would be protected by the Conservancy.
This acreage is in close proximity to a 28-acre property protected as open, natural space through a conservation easement also held by the Conservancy.
That easement was donated by Mary Koons, a former Mifflinburg resident and business woman, in the 1990s. The Koons Easement offers visitors a network of trails along Buffalo Creek and its floodplain, through a wildflower meadow and among restored wetlands—all in the vicinity of the historic Hassenplug Covered Bridge.
The proximity of this 11-acre addition lends itself to possible expansion of the trail system through other wetland areas.
“We are most grateful to (Ward) and (Lemon) for their gift to the Conservancy,” said Jeff Goodenow, Conservancy coordinator. “It fits perfectly into our Linking Landscapes initiative, which focuses on expanding and restoring open space connections for wildlife habitat.
"In adding to already protected natural space, Mifflinburg has an enlarged oasis of natural beauty within its bounds that few communities can claim. We hope that residents and visitors alike will find this site one of enjoyment, peace, solace and reflection now and forever.”
Visit www.linnconservancy.org for more information about the Conservancy as well as its diverse educational and volunteer opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.