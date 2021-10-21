BANGOR, Wash. – A Northumberland native is serving aboard USS Nebraska, one of the world’s most advanced nuclear-powered submarines.
Seaman Jedell Sanchez serves as a culinary specialist and joined the Navy to make a change in his life.
“I was in college but ready for change,” said Sanchez. “My grandmother always wanted to be in the military but wasn’t able to, so she inspired me to join.”
Sanchez attended Shikellamy High School and graduated in 2018. Today, Sanchez uses skills and values similar to those found in Northumberland.
“Being punctual is very important and going beyond what is asked helped me in the Navy,” said Sanchez.
These lessons have helped Sanchez while serving aboard USS Nebraska.
Known as America’s “Silent Service,” the Navy’s submarine force operates a large fleet of technically advanced vessels. These submarines are capable of conducting rapid defensive and offensive operations around the world, in furtherance of U.S. national security.
There are three basic types of submarines: fast-attack submarines (SSN), ballistic-missile submarines (SSBN) and guided-missile submarines (SSGN).
Fast-attack submarines are designed to hunt down and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships; strike targets ashore with cruise missiles; carry and deliver Navy SEALs; conduct intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions; and engage in mine warfare.
The Navy’s ballistic-missile submarines, often referred to as “boomers,” serve as a strategic deterrent by providing an undetectable platform for submarine-launched ballistic missiles. SSBNs are designed specifically for stealth, extended patrols and the precise delivery of missiles.
Guided-missile submarines provide the Navy with unprecedented strike and special operation mission capabilities from a stealthy, clandestine platform. Each SSGN is capable of carrying 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles, plus a complement of heavyweight torpedoes to be fired through four torpedo tubes. As a member of the submarine force, Sanchez is part of a rich 121-year history of the U.S. Navy’s most versatile weapons platform, capable of taking the fight to the enemy in the defense of America and its allies.
Serving in the Navy means Sanchez is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy needs to patrol the waters far away from the country,” said Sanchez. “As a submariner, we’re the first line of defense.”
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through underwater fiber optic, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
Strategic deterrence is the nation’s ultimate insurance program, and for decades Naval Submarine Base Bangor has been home to Ohio Class ballistic-missile submarines. Beginning in 2028, the new Columbia Class ballistic-missile submarines will arrive and provide continuous sea-based strategic deterrence into the 2080s.
Sanchez and other sailors have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service. Sanchez is most proud of persevering through challenges.
“When it gets tough, it’s important to keep going and never quit,” said Sanchez.
As Sanchez and other sailors continue to train and perform the missions to support national defense, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Doing our job is important, because we’re all required to complete the mission,” added Sanchez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.