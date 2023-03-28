State Police at Milton Two-vehicle crash
GREGG TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 4:07 p.m. March 20 along Route 15, Gregg Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Crystal Bastian, 66, of Milton, backed up at a red light and struck a 2009 Toyota Scion driven by Olivia Eisenhauer, 22, of New Columbia. Bastian then allegedly fled the scene.
Bastian has been charged with limitations on backing.
Possession with intent to deliver
MILTON — Nataniel Rivera Rivera, 25, of Sunbury, was charged after troopers said he was found in possession of 1 pound of vacuum-sealed marijuana during a traffic stop conducted at 11:24 a.m. March 24 at Sixth and North Front streets, Milton.
Harassment
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Christopher Wert, 42, of Mifflinburg, was charged after troopers said he was involved in a domestic dispute with a 36-year-old Mifflinburg woman.
The incident occurred at 7:37 p.m. March 24 along Pine Needle Lane, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Disorderly conduct
WEST HEMLOCK TOWNSHIP — Kevin Cram, 44, of Danville, was charged after troopers said he removed a survey steak from its original location.
The incident occurred at 5:10 p.m. March 22 at 82 Century Road, West Hemlock Township, Montour County.
Criminal mischief
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 15-year-old Watsontown boy was charged after troopers said he broke the window on a train car, causing $100 worth of damage. He was identified through video surveillance.
The incident occurred at 1:11 p.m. March 21 at the White Deer Railroad Museum, 148 Depot Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
Theft
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Keith Hoover, 68, of Milton, reported the theft of a 16-foot flatbed trailer.
The theft reportedly occurred between 10 a.m. Feb. 15 and 2:30 a.m. March 24 at 190 Old Route 45, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
State Police at Montoursville Three-vehicle crash
WOLF TOWNSHIP — An 85-year-old Hughesville man sustained suspected serious injuries in a crash that occurred at 8:17 a.m. Tuesday at Route 220 and Lime Bluff Road, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
Police said a 2016 Nissan Frontier driven by Garry Alexander, 85, struck the rear of a stopped 2017 Ford Explorer driven by Kellianne Roberts, 32, of Hughesville, which then struck a 2022 Honda HRV driven by Earl Altemose, 57, of Muncy Valley.
Alexander, who was not belted, sustained a serious injury in the crash. He was cited with following too closely. Roberts and Altemose sustained minor injuries.
Theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Kimberly Maggs, 54, of Williamsport, reported her purse missing after she left it in a shopping cart at Walmart.
The incident occurred March 18 at 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County.
State Police at Lamar Fatal crash
LOGAN TOWNSHIP — A 34-year-old Jersey Shore man was killed in a crash which occurred at 6:31 p.m. March 25 along West Valley Road, Logan Township, Clinton County.
Troopers said Ryan Daniels, was killed when he lost control of a 2018 Ram 1500, causing the vehicle to travel off the roadway and roll numerous times. Daniels, who was belted, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
Union County Deed transfers
• Thomas Payton, Christy L. Payton, to Thomas Payton, Christy L. Payton, deed correction, East Buffalo Township, $1
• James A. Clark, to James A. Clark Trustee, James A. Clark Living Trust, property in Lewisburg, $1
• White Deer Township, to Milestone Recreation Inc., improvement guarantee
• Milestone Recreation Inc., to White Deer Township, storm water management main
• L&L Land Development L.L.C., George L. Lloyd Jr., Sara E. Kaskie, to Michael V. Pishko, Joanna E. Pishko, property in East Buffalo Township, $1
• Pennsylvania Commonwealth Department of Transportation, to Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, property in Union Township
• Kayleigh A. Groninger Executrix, Kayleigh A. Ahlert Executrix, Christopher R. Groninger Estate, to Ross S. Muir, Kiersten L. Muir, property in Union Township, $1
• Rose D. Summers, to Terri Lee Summers, Micky Lee Summers, property in Hartleton, $1
• George H. Trutt, Roxanna M. Trutt, to Tommy L. Brunetti, Vito Brunetti, property in Mifflinburg Borough, $1
• Allen M. Martin, Allen M. Martin Sr., Anna M. Martin, to Elvin R. Martin, Lucy R. Martin, property in Buffalo Township, $1
• Alson H. Zimmerman, Mabel J. Zimmerman, to Alson H. Zimmerman, Mabel J. Zimmerman, property in West Buffalo Township, $1
• David L. Peachy, Elizabeth R. Peachy, to Todd M. Snyder, property in White Deer Township, $1
• Jack E. Fisher, Betty L. Cook, to JPF & LCF Enterprises L.L.C. property in Lewisburg Borough, $1
Marriage Licenses
• Clarance L. Schickley, 77, Winfield, to Wanda J. Troxell, 77, Winfield
• John W. Heiges, 36, Mifflinburg, to Maura N. McGlaughlin, 28, Mifflinburg
• Edward Cortez Sr., 54, Beaver Springs, to Angie C. Walter, 40, Beaver Springs
• Austin M. Martin, 20, Millmont, to Darlene F. Reiff, 20, Millmont
• Ryan M. Palermo, 40, New Berlin, to Stephanie Yasick, 40, New Berlin
