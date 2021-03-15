LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM), in partnership with the Mauch Millennial Project of the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area (LWVLA), will be offering "Using Your Vote."
In collaboration with the National Constitution Center, families are invited to join a virtual program exploring the importance of voting, and who has had the right to vote, at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, via Zoom.
The museum and the league have previously collaborated to create museum exhibits that help families build conversations around voting.
The Mauch Millennial Project of the LWVLA was created to launch a series of initiatives to encourage young people in Union County to learn about and collectively engage in their democracy through voter education; civil discourse regarding issues facing citizens and legislators at all levels of government; and other fundamental activities of a democratic system.
The program is recommended for children age 6 and older.
To register to participate, visit www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.
