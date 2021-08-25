WASHINGTONVILLE — After a successful first season of offering the service, the director of the Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) expects a contractor to continue offering watercraft available for rent in future years at the Montour Preserve.
When MARC signed a contract with Riverside Adventure Company/Earthscapes to begin offering watercraft available for rent for use on Lake Chillisquaque at the preserve, MARC Director Bob Stoudt said it was estimated that $10,000 in revenue from rentals would be reached this year.
To date, Stoudt said the company has earned approximately $9,000 through rentals at the preserve.
“Realistically, by the end of the season, I believe we are going to hit the ($10,000) mark,” Stoudt said.
He noted rentals will continue to be offered through the end of October, weather permitting.
“I give a lot of credit to Riverside Adventures,” Stoudt said. “He’s done this for so many years. He has a real good feel for how much demand is out there.”
Since Pennsylvania relaxed COVID-19 restrictions in June, allowing more indoor activities to take place, Stoudt said the six parks operated by MARC have seen usage return to pre-pandemic levels.
However, he said the decline in usage to those levels is not necessarily a bad thing as a significant amount of additional maintenance needed to be completed at the parks as use remained high.
Other maintenance issues are now keeping MARC staff busy.
According to Stoudt, the emerald ash borer has killed many trees in Montour County, including at the Montour Preserve.
“We have had a number of very violent storm events that have come through (the area),” he said. “One storm brought down 40 trees throughout Montour Preserve.”
Between the storms and the ash borer infestations, over the summer Stoudt said more than 100 trees fell across the parks maintained by MARC.
“In addition to keeping up with the high (park usage), we are trying to pick up all these trees,” Stoudt said.
Noting impending staff vacations, and increasing COVID-19 cases in the area, Stoudt confirmed that MARC has decided to cancel its Chilli Challenge Adventure Triathlon. The event had been scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 2, at Montour Preserve.
Stoudt said MARC has held the triathlon approximately 10 times over the past 16 years. MARC hopes to hold the event in 2022.
“Our goal is to not only bring back the chili challenge, but also have three, if not more, races next year,” he said. “They are tourist draws to our region.”
MARC’s plans to develop two asphalt pump tracks to be used by dirt bike riders at the organization’s Hopewell Park have hit a minor snag, Stoudt reported.
While MARC has raised $149,000 in pledges and do nations to support the construction of the tracks, Stoudt said the organization also applied for a $125,000 Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) grant to be used for the project.
While DCNR has not yet rejected MARC’s grant request, Stoudt said it has been deemed “not ready to go” for several reasons. The organization is working to address the “shortcomings” identified by DCNR.
Notably, Stoudt said MARC leases the property from Montour County. As a result, the county will have to be the grant applicant, rather than MARC.
In addition, MARC must submit some additional information from engineers working on the project.
In November, Stoudt said DCNR will announce the entities it will be awarding grants to. At that time, he said MARC will know if the grant be approved and if the project will be able to proceed in 2022.
If the grant is not approved by DCNR, Stoudt said the project may have to be pushed back to 2023.
Stoudt also addressed a controversy surrounding a confederate flag being displayed in July at the Hess Recreation Area.
At that time, he said the Danville Quoits Tournament was being held at the facility. The event was not sponsored by MARC.
“This is an event we’ve hosted for years and have not had issues with before,” he said. “This year, several participants chose to hang confederate flags from their tents.”
Stoudt was unaware of the flags until he received complaints from other users of the recreation area. He immediately reached out to MARC’s solicitor, as well as the Mahoning Township Police where the park is located, to find out what the organization’s options were regarding the matter.
“Because we are a governmental entity and this is a public space, a park, we cannot tell people what they can or cannot say and what kind of flags they can or cannot display,” Stoudt said.
“Others found the displays objectionable, including us, we could not order them to take the flags down,” he said. “It wasn’t an ideal resolution. I know we disappointed people... If you’re in a public space, you have a right to free speech.”
Stoudt expects the event to be held at Hess Recreation Area again in 2022. At the same time, he anticipates some individuals will protest the display of confederate flags.
