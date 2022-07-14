MILTON — The commander of Milton American Legion Post 71 has, at times, been moved to tears this week as the community has rallied to support post since a Sunday fire caused smoke damage throughout the post building.
Commander Denise Ulmer said she’s hopeful the post’s bar area will be able to reopen next week. However, much work must be done before that can happen.
The Legion is asking for community volunteers to turn out to assist with an extensive cleanup day, to be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the post, 401 N. Front St..
Ulmer has been contacted by numerous people who have offered to help with the cleanup.
“I am overwhelmed with the kindness and outpouring from everybody, it’s just phenomenal,” she said.
“I never expected to have that much outpouring,” Ulmer continued. “The more it comes, I’m staying strong, but the tears are welling up.”
Numerous community members have volunteered to help with Saturday’s cleanup, and some have already dropped off cleaning supplies.
“We have a landscaper that’s coming to take out trees out front that we disturbed,” she said.
Several local hardware stores have offered to donate supplies. She understands the office of Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) may also be interested in finding out what it can do to support the Legion.
A fire fund has been established M&T Bank, 33 S. Front St., Milton PA 17847. Donations can either be mailed to or dropped off at the bank.
In addition, Ulmer said the bank has offered to defer the Legion’s July mortgage payment.
“That helps,” Ulmer said. “We have no money coming in.”
Anyone interested in volunteering to assist the Legion with its cleanup, or wishing for more information on the post’s needs, should contact Ulmer at 570-428-2267.
Firefighters were called to the post just after 8 a.m. Sunday after receiving reports that a tree was burning in front of the building.
Milton Fire Department Deputy Chief Joe Lupo said the fire spread around a window and into a crawl space under the front dining room.
Ulmer said smoke spread throughout the building, with Lupo noting that some floor joists near the front dining room entrance from the building’s exterior were also compromised.
