TURBOTVILLE — Northumberland County Commissioner Joe Klebon fondly recalls speaking with Tom Moser in the late 1970s or early '80s about Moser's plans to purchase land formerly used as a fairgrounds near Turbotville.
Klebon, who once worked as a coach and teacher in the Warrior Run School District, noted that Moser planned to build softball fields at the former fairgrounds.
"Softball was big then," Klebon recounted. "I thought it was a great idea... He ended up buying the property, building the fields."
Todd Moser, Tom's son, said the fields were a "three-way partnership" between Tom, as well as Tom's parents Harold and Ruth Moser.
After Tom passed away in 1998, Klebon said in 1999 Harold and Ruth sold the 54.72-acre property to Northumberland County for $210,000.
Deb Dimm, Lewis Township Recreation Committee chair, said the site was a popular destination when the Mosers owned it.
"People from all over the U.S came here, and camped out," Dimm said.
However, she said there was a period of time from when the Mosers owned the complex through when the county purchased it that the land was not used.
About 15 years ago, Dimm said former county Commissioner Frank Sawicki approached the township about revitalizing the space, now known as the Northumberland County Sports Complex.
According to Dimm, a public meeting was held to gauge interest in the facility.
As a result of that meeting, she said the property was revitalized. It continues to be bustling with activity, and improvements continue to be made.
Currently, Dimm said the Lewis Township Recreation Committee leases the property from Northumberland County.
The recreation committee, in turn, leases, the facility to Warrior Run Little League and the Warrior Run Soccer Club.
Rich Meule, Warrior Run Little League president, said the complex features four softball fields and a T-ball field. Several soccer fields are also part of the complex.
Currently, the facilities are also used by Warrior Run softball and AYSO soccer due to construction taking place at the Warrior Run high school/middle school complex, where those teams normally play.
Dimm estimates "tens of thousands" of people visit the Northumberland County Sports Complex each year.
"We have almost every field filled almost every night during the week," Meule said.
With numerous tournaments held on the fields, Warrior Run Little League board member Tiffany Forman said she provides Turbotville-area businesses with a schedule of events taking place at the complex.
"Turkey Hill, Great Valu, the Tin Cup, they ask for a tournament schedule... so they can be staffed on tournament weekends," she said, while noting that those who visit the complex patronize area businesses.
Among the recent improvements made to the complex, Warrior Run Soccer Club board member Rob Brown said the organization received a $15,000 grant from the Degenstein Foundation to improve drainage.
In addition, he said Little League and the soccer club split the cost of making repairs to the driveway leading into the complex.
"The entrance had some issues with drainage," Brown explained. "We added stones in there recently."
Forman said her in-laws, Carl and Joni Forman, recently refurbished a softball monument which stands at the complex.
The monument, which features a large softball, was removed, sanded, repainted, refurbished and reinstalled by the Formans.
Meule credits the Forman family for their dedication to helping to maintain the complex.
He said Tiffany's husband, John Forman of Forman Grain, has loaned numerous pieces of equipment which have been used for maintenance projects at the complex.
Tiffany said her 13-year-old daughter McKenna plays softball at the complex.
"This (complex) benefits our daughter, our school district, our community," Tiffany said.
In addition to the Formans, Meule credits Cody Reeder with being the volunteer head of maintenance for the facility.
Meule noted Warrior Run Little League's eight board members are also dedicated to the upkeep of the facility.
"The eight of us have gone above and beyond to do the job 30 to 40 people should be doing," he said.
Meule also offered thanks to all of the sponsors and donors who support Warrior Run Little League.
Brown praised the Little League volunteers for their dedication to the facility.
"I'm in awe of what Little League has done here," he said. "They are out here cutting grass, weeding... They are always working on projects to make this place better. It's all volunteers."
Brown also thanked the county for its ownership of the facility.
"We really appreciate the county and the commissioners allowing us to use this facility," he said. "We are a guest, a tenant."
"We are 100% committed to what they are doing here," Klebon said. "Hopefully, this will go on for years to come."
He recently visited the facility as a new sign, donated by Todd Moser, was installed at the entrance.
Dimm said the previous sign was destroyed in a wind storm.
Both Klebon and Todd Moser said Tom Moser and his parents would be happy to see the complex thriving.
"Tom, he would be thrilled with this whole thing," Klebon said.
"I think all three of them would be just thrilled beyond belief at just the fact that it's being used the way it is," Todd said. "So many in the community, young people in the community, are making use of it because it's being taken care of and maintained.
"Lots of people are putting lots of great effort into what it was intended for."
In order to support the continued maintenance of and upgrades to the complex, the Lewis Township Recreation Committee is holding a gun raffle.
A different gun will be given away daily, September through November.
For additional information on purchasing a raffle ticket, contact Dimm at 570-428-3893 or debra@teamsters764.com.
For information on volunteering at the Northumberland County Sports Complex, contact Warrior Run Little League or the Warrior Run Soccer Club through either organization's Facebook page.
