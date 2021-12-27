NEW COLUMBIA — Responders from multiple departments across Union and upper Northumberland counties rushed Sunday evening to a chimney fire which reportedly extended into the house.
According to emergency services radio communications, the fire broke out at around 7:30 p.m. in a house at 263 Turtle Lane, White Deer Township, Union County. The lane was reportedly located off of New Columbia Road, in the area of Pleasant View Road.
The first firefighters to arrive on scene reported smoke and flames coming from the home.
Firefighters from White Deer Township, Mifflinburg, Lewisburg, Milton, the Warrior Run area and Turbot Township were called to the scene.
There were no immediate reports of injuries. No further details were available as of press time, however reports indicated the fire was quickly brought under control.
