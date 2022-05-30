DALLAS — Several local students were among those to graduate May 14 from Misericordia University.
Local graduates, their hometowns, majors and degrees include:
Jennifer Klobe, Lewisburg, occupational therapy, Master of Science.
Kylan Kurtz, Watsontown, nursing, Bachelor of Science
Megan Lightner, Middleburg, medical imaging, Bachelor of Science
Colette Southerton, Lewisburg, medical imaging, Bachelor of Science
