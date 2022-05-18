MIFFLINBURG — New Hope Bible Church, 310 Raven Lane Mifflinburg, has announced two upcoming events.
A hymn sing and homemade ice cream social will be h eld at 6 p.m. Sunday, May 29, at the church.
A pig roast and concert will be held Saturday, June 11. The meal will be served at 5 p.m., with the concert featuring Downin Lane following at 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.