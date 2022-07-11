LEWISBURG — More than a dozen East Buffalo Township, Union County, residents sounded off on two separate proposals during Monday’s monthly township supervisors meeting.
The majority of speakers expressed their opposition to a proposal to turn 9 acres owned by the township in the Spruce Hills area into a park. Opposition was also directed toward a proposal to turn Stein Lane into a one-way roadway.
The supervisors verbally agreed to indefinitely table discussions on turning Stein Lane into a one-way road until more data can be collected.
Following lengthy discussions held throughout the meeting, Chair Jim Knight said the supervisors have an understanding of where residents stand on the park proposal.
James Bond, a township residents and father of three small children, said a walking trail proposed as part of the park would face his property.
“I’m not a fan of the current proposal, as it stands,” Bond said. “It would be a direct opening to my back yard, where my kids play… I don’t want anyone to have access to my kids.”
Multiple other residents expressed concerns that park users would invade their privacy. Concerns were also raised over the potential negative impact on property values.
During later discussions, the supervisors noted that a wooden split-rail fence could be installed to delineate the park boundaries from private properties. It was also noted that a proposed parking area for the park could be moved 75 to 80 feet back from an initial proposal, in order to move it further away from private residents.
Several residents in attendance at the meeting suggested the supervisors take a survey to learn how many people are in favor of the project.
Knight and supervisor Char Gray said they’ve heard from multiple residents on both sides of the fence.
“(The park) would be for the local families in the neighborhood to come,” Gray said. “There are lots of people for it and lots of people who are against it.”
Knight stressed that no decisions have been made on whether the township will proceed with the park.
“The point of these meetings is to get input from the community,” he said.
Previously, Knight said the proposal includes separate playground areas for younger and older children, as well as a trail.
He also previously noted that grant funding would likely be required in order to complete the proposed $915,134 park. Results of an application filed in early 2023 would not be known until the fall of that year. If approved, work on the park would likely not start before early 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.