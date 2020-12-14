WATSONTOWN — Watsontown Borough Council on Monday approved a 2021 budget which keeps tax and electric rates level with the 2020 rates.
The budget was approved during a meeting which was conducted via a telephone conference call due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the November council meeting, President Greg Miller said the 2021 budget keeps taxes level at 18.25 mills. He noted the borough has not had a tax increase in five years.
Borough Manager Jay Jarrett previously reported the 2021 budget is largely level with the 2020 budget. The general fund budget is set at $1.64 million, with the electric budget set at $1.9 million.
Along with approving the budget, council approved the purchase of two reclosure devices, at a cost of $20,000 each. The expense is included in the 2021 budget.
Previously, Jarrett said the devices function as surge protectors for the borough’s electric system. They will replace two devices which are already in place in the borough.
Council approved purchasing a new lawn mower for the cemetery, at a cost of $8,157.
Approval was granted to provide 50-cent each pay increases to two borough office staff members.
The following appointments were approved: Mayor Russ McClintock, five-year term on the Warrior Run Area Fire Department Board of Directors; and Carlee Jarrett, five-year term on the Watsontown Borough Zoning Hearing Board.
Council accepted the resignation of Bud Rutherford from the Watsontown Borough Planning Commission.
Monday’s meeting lasted just 19 minutes.
