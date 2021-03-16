MILTON — An American Red Cross blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, at the Central PA Chamber of Commerce Smith Room, 30 Lawton Lane, Milton.
To schedule an appointment to donate, call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org and enter PAchamber.
