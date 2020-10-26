MILTON — The Milton Area School District will be entering into an agreement to purchase a home located next to the entrance to the middle school/high school complex.
By a vote of 6-2, the school board during a special meeting held Monday approved entering into an agreement with Pinpoint Federal Credit Union to purchase a home located at 668 Mahoning St. for $250,000. The home was built after one located there was destroyed by a fire in 2013.
Board members Christine Rantz, Brett Hosterman, Eric Moser, Dr. Leocadia Paliulis, Dr. Alvin Weaver and Andrew Frederick voted in favor of entering into the agreement to purchase the property. Members Kevin Fry and Ken Snyder voted against entering into the agreement, while Lindsay Kessler was absent from the meeting.
Hosterman said the special meeting was called in order to determine if the board would be moving forward with purchasing the property. He said the credit union presented the opportunity to the board before moving forward with plans to place the property on the market next week.
“This could potentially serve as a new district office,” Hosterman said, of the site.
Previously, Hosterman reported to the board that he learned the property was in foreclosure.
Snyder expressed concern about the potential costs associated with renovating the home to turn it into office space.
“Renovations could push district costs to over $300,000,” Snyder said. “I’m not comfortable with a purchase of this size at this time.”
Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan said it would cost the district $175,000 to install a secure entryway at the high school. If the home were to become the district office — with all visitors entering through that location — Keegan said there would be no need to spend the money to construct a secure entrance to the high school.
The board also approved entering into an agreement with sitelogIQ to handle the project management of pending construction projects in the district.
Through the end of this year, Keegan said the firm will charge $115 per hour to have a full-time project manager work with the district. In 2021, that rate will increase to $121 per hour, with the manager to work no more than 40 hours per week.
Initially, district Director of Facilities Jeff Hoffman said the project manager will not be working full-time in the district.
Rantz and Fry both noted that the district in the past had multiple problems with construction projects when a designated manager was not in place, working on the district’s behalf.
“It’s a tremendous amount of money,” Fry said, of sitelogIQ’s rate. “But we’ve had a lot of mistakes in the past… (A past contractor) forgot to do restrooms one time.”
“This is expensive, but I think in the long run it will save us a lot of money,” Rantz said.
Keegan said the firm could be working with the district through 2023.
The board previously moved forward with a $12 million project to renovate the high school track and field, and to add a physical wellness facility onto the rear of the school. In addition, the board previously approved moving forward with a $10 million renovation project at Baugher Elementary School.
Monday’s meeting was held online via Zoom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.