Speaker details Fort Freeland battle

MILTON — During a recent meeting, Milton Rotarians heard a brief history of the battle of Fort Freeland and why it is still important today.
Rich Nornhold, a retired Warrior Run history teacher, said during said many things happened as a result of the battle.
Nornhold set the stage for the battle that happened on July 28, 1779, near Turbotville. It was during the Revolutionary War and Northumberland County was so huge that it extended nearly to the Ohio border and was made of many Skotch-Irish inhabitants. These people were rugged and it was their job to provide for their own defense.
Homes were fortified so that, in the event of an attack, all the neighbors would go to that home for refuge.
They also lived together during the winters. At one time there were more than 140 people living at Fort Freeland, Nornhold related.
The Indians had made a promise to stay out of the war, but got involved. A General Sullivan was commissioned to wipe out the Indians in 1779, and a 6,000 men army was assembled to go into the frontier, mainly Northumberland County, and wipe out the Indians after their attack on Fort Freeland.
