District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg
DUI
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Joseph J. Martin, 31, of Mifflinburg, was charged with DUI unsafe driving and careless driving after police received a report of a suspected intoxicated driver.
Troopers were dispatched at 2:58 p.m. Dec. 19 to Harvey's Food Mart on Old Turnpike Road for a report that a motorist was slumped over the steering wheel of a parked vehicle.
Martin, alleged to be the motorist by a registration check, was charged after allegedly admitting alcohol consumption and displaying signs of suspected alcohol impairment in person and via surveillance video.
Aggravated assault
MIFFLINBURG — Paul D. Roach, 34, of Thompsontown, was charged with two counts apiece of aggravated assault injury to police, simple assault, single counts of resisting arrest, obstructing administration of law and summary allegations after a traffic stop.
Mifflinburg Police said at 9:06 p.m. April 22 at Chestnut and South 10th streets, a motorcycle was stopped for an allegedly obscured registration plate and failing to signal a turn.
Roach, the rider, was charged after allegedly arguing with police, striking an officer and being "drive stunned."
State Police at Milton
PFA violation
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Troopers said Jeremiah Anderson, 43, of Sunbury, sent a Facebook message to a 40-year-old Lewisburg woman, in violation of a protection from abuse order.
The incident occurred at 11:59 p.m. April 24 along Millers Bottom Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
Hit and run
KELLY TOWNSHIP — An unknown vehicle fled the scene after troopers said it sideswiped a 2021 Kia owned by Forest Walter, 71, of Northumberland.
The incident occurred at 7:05 p.m. April 26 in a parking lot on Silvermoon Lane, Kelly Township, Union County.
Hit and run
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A vehicle fled the scene after troopers said it drove through a yard, with the vehicle's mirror striking a shed in the process.
The incident occurred at 8:57 a.m. April 28 along New Columbia Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
Theft
McEWENSVILLE — The Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library reported the possible theft of an HP laptop, occurring between Dec. 1 and April 12 at the library, 20 Church St., McEwensville.
However, troopers said the laptop has been pinging to wi thin a 1-mile radius of the library. It's unknown if the laptop was stolen or has been misplaced.
Anyone with information on the laptop should call police at 570-524-2662
