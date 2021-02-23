WATSONTOWN — When the COVID-19 pandemic hit one year ago, an annual Easter-season tradition was cut short, leading to disappointment among many in the community.
With that in mind, members of Trinity United Church of Christ were determined to keep alive the tradition of making peanut butter and coconut cream eggs. The eggs are available with either milk chocolate or dark chocolate coverings.
“This has been such a tradition,” Gloria McClintock, a member of the church spearheading the effort, said as she used a mixer to prepare ingredients.
“We had to cut this short last year,” she said, noting the coronavirus pandemic brought the egg making to a premature halt. “People were disappointed.”
According to McClintock, the church has been making and selling the eggs for nearly 50 years.
“We did, last year even with COVID, 8,000 eggs,” she said. “The previous year, we did 16,000.”
She highlighted the hundreds of pounds of ingredients which went into making the 16,000 eggs.
Those ingredients included: 70 pounds of coconut; 375 pounds of milk chocolate; 200 pounds of dark chocolate; 720 pounds of sugar; and 600 pounds of peanut butter.
“We’re hoping to do at least 600 (eggs) today,” McClintock said, as she continued to stir ingredients.
She said church members will be making eggs five days per week until Palm Sunday. As soon as enough are ready to be sold, a sign will be placed in front of the church and community members will be able to stop in and purchase eggs.
The cost will be $10 per dozen, or $5 per half dozen.
In addition to the eggs which will be available for walk-in customers, church members have also been taking pre-orders.
“We probably have at least 100 dozen pre-ordered,” McClintock said.
Proceeds from this year’s sale will benefit a project to refurbish the church’s organ, which McClintock said was built in the 1890s.
Currently, she said the organ is in Lancaster being refurbished.
“It was to the point where there were certain things (with the organ) needed to be (refurbished),” McClintock said.
She said the refurbishment will cost between $75,000 and $85,000. Funds for the project have been raised through memorial fund contributions to the church, as well as from proceeds from the sale of eggs in past years.
The work is expected to be completed in about five months.
McClintock said 20 to 25 church members and other volunteers will be involved in making the eggs over the next several weeks.
She also noted that everyone working on the project wears masks, gloves and is socially distanced. In addition, tables are frequently wiped down with bleach throughout the process.
McClintock has been helping with the project for approximately four years, and noted that she and the other volunteers enjoy being involved with the process.
“There’s fellowship,” she said. “It’s a great time for us to get together, to get to know one another.”
