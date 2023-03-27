LEWISBURG — For her many contributions to the local arts community, the Lewisburg Arts Council has chosen Jane Albin as the featured artist for its 2023 Celebration of the Arts, being held April 29 through May 13.
Two of Albin’s paintings, depicting Virginia bluebells in full bloom along a woodland path at the Dale-Engle-Walker property, capture this year’s theme, “Spring Beauty.” The paintings were created during a past plein air event hosted by the Lewisburg Arts Council.
Albin’s delicate watercolors will be used to promote the two-week event, in addition to appearing on Festival T-shirts and tote bags, available only by pre-order now through April 15.
More of Albin’s work will be on display from April 14 through May 13 at The Open Door Gallery by Lori, 430 Market St., with an opening reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 14.
Albin’s subjects range from still life to street scenes to portraits to landscapes.
“I like to record the people and places around me,” says Albin, noting she paints outdoors – “whenever possible” – as well as in her studio.
On Saturday, April 29, stop by Albin’s booth at the Lewisburg Arts Festival, where she will have prints of the blooming bluebells for sale, along with note cards and calendars featuring her paintings of iconic Lewisburg buildings.
Finally, as part of this year’s Celebration, Albin will offer a two-hour Urban Sketching demo, mini sketch-crawl and critique on Sunday, May 7. Urban Sketching is a popular, portable art that involves sketching from life on location using minimal supplies. The workshop is free, courtesy of Bucknell University, but registration is required to attend and is limited to 20 participants ages 12 and older. Visit LewisburgArtsCouncil.org for details.
Albin has been a go-to artist for the Lewisburg Arts Council for many years. In 2015, she was invited to be the guest presenter at the annual Plein Air Workshop, co-sponsored by the Linn Conservancy and Lewisburg Arts Council, where she offered advice on “Plein Air Painting—Getting Started.” During last year’s Celebration of the Arts she led an Urban Sketching workshop.
But the biggest reason for selecting Albin as this year’s featured artist is how she uses her art to benefit the community. Just last year, her watercolor “Books, Kids, Circles, Square” was featured in a note card fundraiser for the Public Library for Union County. Albin also created a dozen watercolors of downtown businesses and homes as a thank-you to owners for participating in the fall Historic Lewisburg Tours, organized by the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership to raise funds for their “Make Market Street More Beautiful” Initiative.
Lewisburg Arts Council President and Celebration Co-chair Della Hutchison said “Jane is such an inspiration. Choosing her as this year’s featured artist – our first one since 2018 – was an easy decision. On behalf of the Arts Council, the hundreds of students she’s taught over the years, and the community as a whole, this is a way to express our thanks for all she’s done.”
