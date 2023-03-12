LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Sheetz store is slated to reopen at 8 a.m. Thursday, March 16.
"The Sheetz's store on International Drive closed last October for a major remodel to begin," said Nick Ruffner, Sheetz Public Relations manager. "Sheetz is excited to be offering our loyal customers in Lewisburg a new store design which will include a restaurant-style experience with self-service kiosks and additional seating, both inside and outside the store."
The store, which has been closed since Oct. 2, will have 16 fuel pumps available at the remodeled location, offering several grades of fuel to choose from.
The store will not have a drive-thru service for customers, which some other stores have implemented.
"Sheetz employees from this store were offered other jobs in the company temporarily, while the remodel was underway," said Ruffner.
The Selinsgrove Sheetz store is the next store in the chain in this area set to be remodeled. Those plans are expected to get underway in May.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
