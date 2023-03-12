LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Sheetz store is slated to reopen at 8 a.m. Thursday, March 16.

"The Sheetz's store on International Drive closed last October for a major remodel to begin," said Nick Ruffner, Sheetz Public Relations manager. "Sheetz is excited to be offering our loyal customers in Lewisburg a new store design which will include a restaurant-style experience with self-service kiosks and additional seating, both inside and outside the store."

Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.

