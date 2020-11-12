MILTON — Property owners within the Borough of Milton could be paying slightly more in taxes under the terms of the borough’s $3 million 2021 budget.
Council on Wednesday approved the first reading of the budget, which features a $169,000 increase over the 2020 budget.
Following the meeting, Borough Manager Jess Novinger said the budget proposes a .75 mill increase in property taxes.
Currently, she said Milton’s millage rate is 18.55. With the increase, .5 mills would be directed to the general government fund, and .25 mills would go toward fire protection.
Novinger said the owner of a property assessed at $100,000 currently pays $1,855 per year in borough real estate taxes. With the tax increase, the property owner would pay $1,930 per year in taxes.
She said the $169,000 budgetary increase over 2020 is due to a variety of general expense increases, most notably an increase in health care costs. Novinger said the budget also includes the purchase of a new police car.
During his report to council, Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said Lexipol has the skeleton version of the department’s new policy manual built.
During the Oct. 14 meeting, council approved contracting Lexipol to update and maintain the department’s manual through the end of 2021. The company will be paid $783 for its work in 2020, and $4,750 in 2021.
Zettlemoyer said he will continue meeting with representatives of Lexipol on a regular basis, and will present the final version of the manual to council.
He also reported recently taking a look at a license plate reader being used by a nearby municipality.
Zettlemoyer admitted to be initially skeptical about the reader, but was impressed by what he saw. The devices are portable and can be moved between police cars.
He said a five-year lease on a reader is available for $2,388 per year.
With vehicle license plates no longer having registration stickers, Zettlemoyer said officers have to manually run each plate they see. The mobile plate reader has technology which automatically scans license plates, and can detect a variety of offenses, including expired registrations and stolen vehicles.
Zettlemoyer offered to have a license plate reader brought before council for a demonstration.
Members indicated they are interested in seeing a demonstration.
Zettlemoyer also told council he could have a company which sells body cameras present the cameras to council at a meeting early in 2021.
During his report to council, Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr said department members logged 174 man hours responding to 22 calls for service in October. Derr also reported the department recently purchased two new litters for its ambulances, which will replace aging litters.
Department of Public Works Director Sam Shaffer said his crew recently completed repairs to the community pool.
At the Oct. 14 meeting, council authorized the department to spend not more than $7,500 to make the minimum repairs needed to potentially open the pool in 2021. The pool remained closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and needed repairs.
Shaffer said the pool is now being filled with water. If the water holds, it will be an indication that no further repairs will be needed at this time.
