TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Several crashes were reported Sunday as snow fell across the Central Susquehanna Valley.
The Turbot Township Fire Company, along with fire police from Milton, were called at around 3:30 p.m. to the Interstate 80 westbound on-ramp from Interstate 180 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County, due to a jackknifed tractor-trailer truck blocking the roadway.
Emergency services radio communications indicated the driver of the truck suffered a wrist injury in the crash.
At around 8 p.m., the Warrior Run Area Fire Department was called to the 1700 block of Route 15 southbound in Gregg Township, Union County, after receiving reports that a vehicle slammed into a house.
Chief Doug Funk could be heard on emergency services radio reporting the home sustained extensive structural damage. Radio communications indicated firefighters extricated two people who were trapped inside the vehicle. No injuries were reported to the occupants of the home, according to communications.
Pennsylvania State Police had not issued a report on either crash as of press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.