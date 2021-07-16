Since the track hosted its first NASCAR Cup series race in 1993, the New Hampshire Motor Speedway has become known as “The Magic Mile.”
However, I have since dubbed the track “The Tragic Mile” due to the high-profile deaths of two rising superstars which occurred there.
When Adam Petty burst onto the racing scene in the late 1990s, he was considered a hot prospect. In fact, I vividly recall making the comment to a fellow racing enthusiast that I believed the Petty racing genes skipped a generation. Adam didn’t inherit his father Kyle’s mediocre racing talents. Rather, he inherited his grandfather Richard’s start-status potential.
Adam scored his first ARCA victory in 1998 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Two years later, on Mother’s Day weekend 2000, he was killed in a practice crash for a then-NASCAR Busch Series race at New Hampshire. He was just 19 years old at the time.
Just four months earlier, I visited the Daytona International Speedway during pre-season testing. Thanks to some radio connections I had at the time, a Motor Racing Network (MRN) reporter took me into the garage area at Daytona during the test.
I distinctly remember how happy Adam Petty appeared as he made his way throughout the garage area. In fact, Adam’s smile is something which was noted by many as being a key part of his personality.
Just two months after Adam’s death, 31-year-old Kenny Irwin was killed while practicing for the track’s NASCAR Cup series race.
Irwin moved to stock cars after being considered an immensely talented USAC competitor. He claimed the 1996 USAC midget championship, and also won races in the open-wheel sanctioning body’s sprint car and silver crown divisions.
Similar to Adam Petty, I also hold a memory of Irwin from the Daytona International Speedway.
In 1998, I attended the track’s Busch Clash, the week prior to the Daytona 500. While Rusty Wallace claimed the victory in the main event, I was in the grandstands as Irwin won the track’s ARCA race.
Ironically, Wallace is also a notable figure in the history of the New Hampshire Motor Speedway as he won the track’s first Cup race.
While the track is notable for being the location where both Petty and Irwin lost their lives, stock car racing has since become a little more safe, thanks to the addition of the SAFER wall, and numerous upgrades to cars.
Racing is inherently dangerous, but I laud the industry at large for the many advancements it has made over the last 20 years to enhance the safety of the sport.
In addition to hosting NASCAR races, the New Hampshire Motor Speedway played host to the IndyCar series from 1992 through 1998, and again in 2011.
I visited the track in 2011 when Ryan Hunter-Reay claimed the victory in a rain-shortened race. Josef Newgarden won the track’s Indy Lights race that.
Newgarden holds the distinction of being the only driver I have witnessed win races in both Indy Lights and IndyCar competition as he won the recent IndyCar race I attended at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.
