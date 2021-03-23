WATSONTOWN — A 30-foot section of wall around the Watsontown Cemetery collapsed Saturday, spilling old stones along a portion of East Brimmer Avenue.
“We had a piece of (the wall) come down, like three years ago, along parts of Brimmer Avenue,” Borough Manager Jay Jarrett explained. “This (collapse) was further up the hill.”
He said the borough’s Department of Public Works immediately went to work on Saturday, cleaning up stones from the roadway.
“The guys cleaned it up on Saturday, as best they could,” Jarrett said. “(Department of Public Works Director) Brent (Frey) said they would save the stones they could.”
Jarrett is unsure what may have caused the 30-foot portion of the wall to collapse.
“That wall is pretty old,” he said. “We had a lot of rain last week. That may have had something to do with it.”
According to Jarrett, the gentleman who fixed the wall after the collapse three years ago has already been contacted to provide an estimate on what it will take to repair the latest collapse.
“Last time it was $7,000 (to repair),” Jarrett said. “We are able to use perpetual care money (from the cemetery account) for something like that.”
While council may have some future discussions on the wall, Jarrett said it is part of the cemetery.
“It is an old wall,” he said. “There’s not a lot we can do about it. It’s part of the maintenance of the cemetery.”
A road closed sign was placed Saturday at the entrance to the portion of East Brimmer Avenue where the wall collapsed. However, the collapse near the dead-end portion of the road, and a home which is owned by the borough.
