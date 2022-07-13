DANVILLE — With eyes wide and tails wagging, dogs and cats from the Danville SPCA greeted Geisinger Medical Center staff Tuesday afternoon as part of a shelter day event organized to provide stress relief for staff and give the animals a chance at adoption.
One of the event’s organizers, James Gould, operations manager at Geisinger Medical Center, said the event was put together through a work group at the hospital focused on recruitment and retention.
“Months ago we began our brainstorming sessions. We heard of an event similar to this in the northeast region, pre-pandemic, where they brought in the community shelters,” said Gould.
The addition of a security dog, Aria, at the hospital two years ago proved very popular with staff, who were quickly drawn to her.
“She does her rounds, she’s here for deescalation and just to be a presence in the hospital and immediately the staff took to her right away,” Gould said. “She’s just as much of a therapy dog as she is a security dog. Every single unit across this hospital, even some of the offices, have treat bowls for her.”
Gould said staff’s response prompted the work group to reach out to local shelters to give them a chance to show off their adoptable pets and give staff members a chance to relax with therapy animals during their busy days.
“The focus is really on the staff, getting them for 5, 10 minutes off the floor to de-stress, put their work down for a little bit,” he said.
Gould said that while therapy animals are popular sources of comfort for hospital patients, staff members were also drawn to the calming critters.
“We didn’t realize how much the staff were enjoying the therapy animals, who were coming in focused on the patients that were in the beds, but in between then would stop and see staff,” said Gould.
“When we bring the therapy animals on, you can see staff running around and they’re in work mode, and as soon as they see the animal you can see the weight fall off their shoulders.... Anytime that we can bring an event like this to add that kind of moment into their day is going to be well worth it.”
Michaela Royer, Danville SPCA community engagement coordinator, said the event serves a dual purpose, helping staff de-stress while also helping the shelter’s animals get in front of potential adopters.
“The event is really beneficial, especially to the staff, it gives them some therapy and gets them around some animals, just a break from their busy day,” said Royer. “For us it’s beneficial for the dogs and cats because they can get out of the shelter and it promotes adoption too and hopefully brings in some adopters.”
Gould said the hospital has more events with shelters lined up throughout the summer and into the fall, including with the Animal Resource Center and K9 Hero Haven. Royer added that she hoped to be able to bring more animals to future events and make the shelter days a yearly occurrence.
“The first event we had a few hundred people come through and if it maintains what it’s doing today it’ll be the same thing, and it’s all smiles,” Gould said.
