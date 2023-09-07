Bucknell students win botany research awards

Martine Lab members at the Botany 2023 conference in Boise, Idaho, including award winners Diamanda Zizis, Claire Marino and Isaac Buabeng. From left, Beth Williams, Kaitlin Henry, Zizis, Marino, Dr. Melody Sain, Dr. Chris Martine, Dr. Tanisha Williams, Buabeng and PJ Newhart.

LEWISBURG — Five Bucknell undergraduate students were honored as recipients of eight highly selective research-related awards in the field of plant sciences at the Botany 2023 conference in Boise, Idaho, July 22-27. The award recipients were co-mentored by Professor Chris Martine, biology, the David Burpee Professor in Plant Genetics & Research Tanisha Williams, formerly the Richard and Yvonne Smith Postdoctoral Fellow; and Melody Sain, Burpee Postdoctoral Fellow.

The Botanical Society of America (BSA) chose Kaitlin Henry, Class of 2025, of Vineland, N.J. , cell biology/biochemistry, as one of the five winners of the 2023 Undergraduate Student Research Award, a student grants program requiring a proposal and letter of support. The award helped Henry establish her research project using high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) to analyze extrafloral nectar in an Australian bush tomato to explore possible ant-plant relationships.

